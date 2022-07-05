English
    Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid resign as ministers in fresh crisis for British PM Boris Johnson’s government

    Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned in what appeared to be a choreographed release of letters to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which both took aim at his ability to run an administration that adhered to standards.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST
    File image of Rishi Sunak, UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer (Image: AP)

    UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid submitted their resignations on July 5, as dissent continues to mount against Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a spree of scandals that have emerged over the past few months.

    Javid was the first to announce his exit from the incumbent Tory government on social media, and minutes later, Sunak also confirmed his decision to quit.

    The resignations came as Johnson was apologising for what he said was a mistake for not realising that Chris Pincher, a former minister in charge of pastoral care against whom allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled, was unsuitable for a ministerial job in the government.

    Both, Sunak and Javid, had earlier publicly supported Johnson during previous scandals that had raised questions over administration's conduct, including a report into parties at the prime minister's Downing Street office and residence which broke strict COVID-19 lockdown rules.

    Sunak, who had reportedly clashed with Johnson in private about spending, said: "For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly."

    "However, the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

    Also Read | If UK PM Boris Johnson is ousted, who could replace him?

    Javid said many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest.

    "I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too," Javid said in a letter to Johnson.

    With Reuters inputs
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #Rishi Sunak #Sajid Javid #United Kingdom
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 10:48 pm
