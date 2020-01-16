Renault chairman ‘very satisfied’ with governance structures at Nissan and Renault

"We have a board overseeing the alliance which is made up of people who are all extremely in favor of the alliance (...) there is a common desire to associate our strategic plans and a real desire to make this alliance a success", Senard told reporters.
Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday he was "very satisfied" with the governance structures now in place both at the French carmaker and at its Japanese partner Nissan.
"We have a board overseeing the alliance which is made up of people who are all extremely in favor of the alliance (...) there is a common desire to associate our strategic plans and a real desire to make this alliance a success", Senard told reporters.Renault and Nissan executives have been at pains to soothe fears their 20-year-old alliance was on the brink of collapsing, after the partnership's former boss-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn derided it as dead in the water without him.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 01:42 pm