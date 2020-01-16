App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 02:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Renault chairman ‘very satisfied’ with governance structures at Nissan and Renault

"We have a board overseeing the alliance which is made up of people who are all extremely in favor of the alliance (...) there is a common desire to associate our strategic plans and a real desire to make this alliance a success", Senard told reporters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday he was "very satisfied" with the governance structures now in place both at the French carmaker and at its Japanese partner Nissan.

Renault and Nissan executives have been at pains to soothe fears their 20-year-old alliance was on the brink of collapsing, after the partnership's former boss-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn derided it as dead in the water without him.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #Jean-Dominique Senard #Nissan #Renault #World News

