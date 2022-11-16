Poland may not have to launch NATO article 4 procedure, says PM Andrzej Duda

Poland is still analysing the possibility of launching the NATO Article 4 procedure, but it seems it may not be necessary to use that measure, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday a day after a rocket killed two in South-East Poland.

President Andrzej Duda, speaking at the same press conference, said there were no signs of an intentional attack on Poland and the rocket was probably used by Ukrainian air defence.

He says the missile blast that killed 2 appears to be "an unfortunate accident", not an "intentional attack".