Podcast app Breaker to be acquired by Twitter

Twitter | Country: United States | In 2005 Twitter was known as Odeo, a podcasting site. Later on in a brainstorming session held by Odeo Company, the idea of a 140-character message service was introduced. The microblogging and social networking service was unveiled in 2007 at South by Southwest (SXSW), an annual conglomeration. Twitter went public on November 17, 2013 and now the platform has 320 million active users as of January 2020 and is worth more than $30 billion.

Breaker, a popular podcast app, said on Monday it would be acquired by social media company Twitter Inc and shut down its app and website next week.

Breaker said on its blog here that people can now transfer their subscriptions to other podcast listening apps like those offered by Apple Inc and Spotify.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Here at Breaker, we’re truly passionate about audio communication and we’re inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world,” said CEO Erik Berli, adding that the Breaker team is joining Twitter.