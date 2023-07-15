PM Modi holds talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi

English
    PTI
    July 15, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further deepen the multifaceted bilateral ties.

    Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome here at the Qasr-Al-Watan  the presidential palace – where he was greeted by the UAE President with a warm embrace.

    Children were seen waving the Indian tricolour as the Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour.

    Energy, food security, and defence are expected to be the focus areas of Modi's visit to the UAE during which the two countries will review the progress in bilateral relations after they inked a landmark trade agreement last year.

    The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which gave a new thrust to the economic engagement between the two countries, was signed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.

    first published: Jul 15, 2023 03:14 pm

