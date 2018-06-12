App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oman to grant visa on arrival to Indians holding valid visa of US, UK, Canada, Australia, Schengen or Japan

The visa can also be availed by the spouse and children of the visa holder of any of the 6 prescribed countries, as long as they are accompanying him/her, even if they do not hold a visa from those countries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Sultanate of Oman has relaxed visa rules for Indians, following the footsteps of its neighbours United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Oman is planning to grant unsponsored tourist visa on arrival to Indians who reside in or hold valid entry visas for the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Japan and Schengen nations.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Oman visa on arrival can also be availed by the spouse (husband/wife) and children of the visa holder of any of these six mentioned countries as long as they are accompanying him/her, even if they do not hold a visa from these countries," the newspaper quoted Oman Tourism as saying in an email to travel agents.

The visa on arrival will be for a one-month period, and will cost 20 Omani Rial. To avail the visa, applicants need make sure their passport is valid for at least six months, and need to have a confirmed hotel accommodation.

UAE also grants visa on arrival to Indian nationals with a valid US Visa, for a minimum of six months. In August 2017, Qatar had allowed citizens of 47 other countries, including India, to stay for up to 60 days without getting a prior visa.

In May, UAE had announced radical changes to its visa regime that could end up helping Indians living in the Middle Eastern nation. It said it would grant 10-year visas for specialists working in fields such as medicine, science and research, among others.

The move is expected to attract talent to UAE. Foreign students will also be able to avail a 5-year visa while 'exceptional' graduates can secure a 10-year visa.

Right now, students are required to apply for a renewal of their visa at the end of each year. The new rules also state that the 10-year visas would be extended to the families of the specialists as well.

UAE is also set to allow foreign companies to own 100 percent of their businesses in the country. At the moment, foreign companies are required to have an Emirati partner to hold a majority stake in any business, unless the business is based in a free trade zone.

This is expected to benefit many Indian businesses and entrepreneurs who may be facing challenges in UAE right now. Most shops and restaurants are outside free trade zones and require a local partner to operate.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 04:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #World News

