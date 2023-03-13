English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Novartis launches new $11 billion share buyback

    The Swiss company said it will buy a maximum of 10% of its own stock over the period from its last Annual General Meeting, which took place on March 7, up to the AGM in 2026.

    Reuters
    March 13, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
    Representative picture (Image: Reuters)

    Representative picture (Image: Reuters)

    Novartis has formally launched its new share buyback programme where it could spend up to 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.90 billion) repurchasing its shares over the next three years.

    The Swiss company said it will buy a maximum of 10% of its own stock over the period from its last Annual General Meeting, which took place on March 7, up to the AGM in 2026.

    Capital reductions of the registered shares repurchased under the scheme will be proposed at future AGMs, Novartis said.

    Shareholders approved rolling over the remaining authorisation of 6.5 billion francs for buybacks at their AGM last week. The amount was topped up to 10 billion francs in total.

    Novartis has just completed the repurchase of 213 million of its shares in the period between March 2020 and March 10 2023.

    This amounted to 8.9% of its shares, which have either been cancelled or will be proposed for cancellation at AGMs.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Buyback #Novartis #World News
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 02:54 pm