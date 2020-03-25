App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 07:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern declares national emergency to tackle COVID-19

"Its a state of emergency to preserve our way of life," Ardern said in a speech in parliament on Wednesday, declaring a state of national emergency. The country will go into its highest level of alert from midnight.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a state of national emergency as the country prepares to go into a complete lockdown at midnight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"Its a state of emergency to preserve our way of life," Ardern said in a speech in parliament on Wednesday, declaring a state of national emergency. The country will go into its highest level of alert from midnight.

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand rose to 205, authorities announced earlier in the day.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 07:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Jacinda Ardern #New Zealand #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.