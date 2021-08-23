MARKET NEWS

New Zealand lockdown to be extended until at least August 27

Auckland, which is the epicentre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, may be in lockdown for longer, the report said.

Reuters
August 23, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand is set to stay in COVID-19 lockdown until at least midnight Friday, New Zealand Herald reported without giving the source of the information.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce a decision shortly on whether she will extend or end the lockdown.

Currently, the country of 5.1 million is under lockdown until midnight on Tuesday.
Reuters
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #lockdown #New Zealand #World News
first published: Aug 23, 2021 10:07 am

