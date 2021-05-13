MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

New Royal Mail stamps feature different looks of Prince Philip

The images show Philip at different ages wearing a suit, sporting a bowler hat, and dressed in naval uniform.

Reuters
May 13, 2021 / 05:18 PM IST
Prince Philip | Representative image.

Prince Philip | Representative image.

Britain's Royal Mail invited orders on Thursday for four new stamps in memory of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died last month.

The stamps, which will be available from June 24, feature https://shop.royalmail.com/special-stamp-issues/duke-of-edinburgh/in-memoriam-hrh-the-duke-of-edinburgh-miniature-sheet black and white photographs of the royal, officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, over the years.

Queen Elizabeth II and Britain to bid farewell to Prince Philip today

The images show Philip at different ages wearing a suit, sporting a bowler hat, and dressed in naval uniform.

Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was married to Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades and stood beside her throughout her 69-year reign.

Close

A miniature sheet of the stamps has been priced at 5.76 pounds ($8.10).

 
Reuters
TAGS: #New Royal Mail #Prince Philip #Queen Elizabeth
first published: May 13, 2021 05:18 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.