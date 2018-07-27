New national currency will be tied to petro: Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

The new Bolivar was proposed to see a reduction of three zeros. But later it was announced by Maduro that deleting three zeros will not be sufficient enough so they plan to chop five instead of three.
To counter the soaring inflation which is predicted to mount up to a million percent this year, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has planned to roll out a new currency that will erase some zeros to make life easy. Moreover, it will be tied to the country's controversial 'petro' token, which was launched in February.
According to a report by Coindesk, the new Bolivar was proposed to see a reduction of three zeros. But later it was announced by Maduro that deleting three zeros will not be sufficient enough so they plan to chop five instead of three. The new bolívar Soberano (or sovereign bolivar) will penetrate in the country around next month said Maduro in an announcement on Wednesday.
Talking more about the subject, the he said: "The economic reconversion will start on August 20 definitively with the circulation and issuance of the new Sovereign Bolivar, the new monetary cone [sic] that is going to have a new method of anchoring the Petro. We have the correct vision of what the economic future in Venezuela should be, above all, we will achieve it."