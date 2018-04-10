App
Apr 09, 2018 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

'My mistake, I'm sorry,' Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to tell Congress: Prepared text

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg will accept responsibility for the social network's failure to protect private data and prevent manipulation of the platform, according to testimony released on the eve of his first Congressional appearance.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I'm sorry," Zuckerberg said in his written testimony released by a House of Representatives panel.

"I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."

Zuckerberg is to testify before senators tomorrow, and a House panel on Wednesday.

