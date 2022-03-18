English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    More than two million Ukraine refugees in Poland

    AFP
    March 18, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
    The Russia-Ukraine war has led to an unprecedented refugee crisis in Europe. (Image Source: AFP)

    Poland's border guards said Friday that more than two million refugees had crossed into the EU member from neighbouring Ukraine since the February 24 Russian invasion.

    "At 9 am the number of refugees from Ukraine exceeded two million. It is mainly women with children," the guards said on Twitter.
    AFP
    Tags: #Poland #refugees #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 03:06 pm
