More than two million Ukraine refugees in Poland
"At 9 am the number of refugees from Ukraine exceeded two million. It is mainly women with children," the guards said on Twitter.
AFP
March 18, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
The Russia-Ukraine war has led to an unprecedented refugee crisis in Europe. (Image Source: AFP)
Poland's border guards said Friday that more than two million refugees had crossed into the EU member from neighbouring Ukraine since the February 24 Russian invasion.
