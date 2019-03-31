App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Members of Saudi team that killed Jamal Khashoggi received training in US: report

A critic of the Saudi regime, Khashoggi was killed and dismembered October 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a team of 15 agents sent from Riyadh. His body has never been recovered.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Members of the Saudi team that killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi received training in the United States, the Washington Post has reported, revealing other new elements in the death of the newspaper's former contributor.

A critic of the Saudi regime, Khashoggi was killed and dismembered October 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a team of 15 agents sent from Riyadh. His body has never been recovered.

After having denied the murder, Saudi Arabia said the operation was carried out by agents who were out of control. A trial of 11 suspects opened earlier this year in Saudi Arabia.

But much of the case remains shrouded, beginning with the role of Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman.

related news

The US Senate, after a closed-door briefing by the CIA, adopted a resolution naming the crown prince as "responsible" for the murder, while President Donald Trump has refused to publicly take a stand.

According to Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, a Saudi who closely read the transcript of a recording from a bug placed in the consulate by Turkish intelligence said it indicates the plan was to kidnap Khashoggi and bring him back to Saudi Arabia for detention and interrogation.

A note in the transcript says an injection was administered to Khashoggi, which the Saudi source said was probably a powerful sedative.

A bag was then placed over his head, and Khashoggi screamed: "I can't breathe, I have asthma. Don't do this." According to the Post, he died soon after.

The transcript describes a buzzing noise, perhaps an electric saw used to dismember the journalist.

According to Ignatius, who said he interviewed more than a dozen American and Saudi sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, some members of the Saudi Rapid Intervention Group received training in the United States.

"The CIA has cautioned other government agencies that some of this special-operations training might have been conducted by Tier 1 Group, an Arkansas-based company, under a State Department license," he said.

"The training occurred before the Khashoggi incident, as part of ongoing liaison with the Saudis, and it hasn't been resumed." He said several other US-Saudi security exchange programs also have been suspended.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 09:30 am

tags #Jamal Khashoggi #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Artificial Intelligence Helping Matrimony Sites Suggest Match For Life ...

Nirbhaya's Father on Netflix's Delhi Crime: Don't Want to Watch It as ...

Rahul Gandhi Picks 'Geographically Important' Wayanad as Second Seat B ...

Maxwell Has the Talent to be Virat Kohli: Langer

GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019: Ranveer, Anushka, Jacqueline Ooze Glam ...

Decision in Few Hours, Says Sheila Dikshit on Congress-AAP Alliance

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 29

Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels its AirPower Wireless M ...

Money Power, Caste Politics and Biryani's 'Changed' Taste Under KCR's ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equatio ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress: Ex-Bollywood star struggles for ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi and Kerala's Wayan ...

Premier League: Liverpool-Tottenham clash an advert for Jurgen Klopp, ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing ...

Exclusive: Shefali Shah talks Netflix original Delhi Crime and the muc ...

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be more excited as she attends her first ev ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Delhi Capitals beats Kolkata Knight Riders in a t ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab win th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.