Meeting Narendra Modi the most significant aspect' of India trip: Nepal PM Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Saturday said meeting his counterpart Narendra Modi was the most significant aspect of his four-day visit to India, as the two leaders signed seven agreements and launched six projects, including railway services to further enhance bilateral ties.

Prachanda visited India from May 31 to June 3, his first official trip abroad since assuming office in December 2022. His meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Thursday saw the two countries signing seven agreements and launching six projects including new railway services.

"We discussed matters relating to further deepening the centuries-old close relations existing between Nepal and India in the days ahead, Prachanda said upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport here. The bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House was the most significant aspect of the visit and the ties between the two countries have entered a new phase," he said.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bolstering relations in diverse areas, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office here. Both Prime Ministers held wide-ranging bilateral discussions marked by traditional warmth and cordiality.

During their talks, both leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda between India and Nepal covering political, economic, trade, energy, security and developmental cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in New Delhi.

"Nepal is one of the key partners of India's Neighbourhood First' policy. The visit of Prime Minister of Nepal to India continues the tradition of high-level visits and exchanges between the two countries, strengthening the age-old ties between the two countries," the statement said.

"The productive discussions held during the visit helped to widen the understanding between both countries and perspective on the wide range of bilateral agenda and gave a robust direction to take the deep-rooted partnership forward," it added.

The six projects inaugurated during Prachanda's visit include handing over of the Kurtha-Bijalpur railway line; operation of the cargo railway between Jogbani in India and Biratnagar in Nepal; laying the foundation of Bhairahawa- Sunauli integrated checkpost; inauguration of Nepalgunj- Rupaidiha integrated checkpost; foundation of the second phase of Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline construction and the Butawal-Gorakhput 400 KVtrans-border transmission line.

The seven agreements that were signed include the Nepal-India Transit Treaty; an MoU regarding the construction of petroleum infrastructure; an MoU relating to the Dodhara-Chadani Integrated check post and Dry Port; an MoU of Fukot-Karnali 480 MW hydropower project development; 669 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Development Project Agreement; an MoU relating to trans-national electronic payment between National Clearing House Ltd. and Nepal and National Payment Company Ltd. India and an MoU between Foreign Affairs Study Academy of Nepal and Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service Institution, India.

Prachanda was accompanied by Foreign Minister N P Saud, Energy Minister Shakti Basnet, Minister for Industry and Commerce Ramesh Rijal and Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat during his trip to India. A portrait of Prachanda made from discarded cloth pieces was gifted to him by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he wrapped up his visit to the state on Saturday.