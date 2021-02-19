MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :Watch the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe and learn from the experts how digital adoption can help your company become future-ready
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Meet Swati Mohan, Indian-American scientist on the Mars Rover landing team

Swati Mohan is the Mars 2020 Guidance, Navigation, and Controls Operations Lead, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
Swati Mohan (Image: NASA Mars website)

Swati Mohan (Image: NASA Mars website)


Indian-American engineer Swati Mohan was among the team of scientists responsible for the successful landing of NASA's Perseverance rover on February 18.

"Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life," exclaimed Mohan, who played a crucial role in the landing.

The Perseverance rover will collect samples from Mars, which could possibly help scientists determine signs of past life on the planet.

Mohan is the Mars 2020 Guidance, Navigation, and Controls Operations Lead, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

According to a NASA website, Mohan completed her B.S from Cornell University in Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering and her M.S. and Ph.D. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Aeronautics/Astronautics.

Mohan moved to the United States from India when she was one-year-old, and grew up in the Northern Virginia / Washington DC metro area.

Also read: NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

"She has worked on multiple missions such as Cassini (mission to Saturn) and GRAIL (a pair of formation flown spacecraft to the Moon)," NASA said on its Mars Exploration Program website.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #NASA
first published: Feb 19, 2021 10:29 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.