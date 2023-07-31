MC Explains: All you need to know about the Niger crisis

Hundreds of supporters of the coup gather and hold a Russian flag in front of the National Assembly in the capital Niamey. (Photo: Reuters)

Niger, a landlocked country in West Africa, is facing a significant political crisis after members of the Presidential Guard are claiming to have overthrown the democratically elected government, taking President Mohamed Bazoum captive.

According to news reports, the aftermath of the coup has seen unrest, with supporters of the military action setting fire to the headquarters of the ousted President's party in the country's capital, Niamey.

According to AP, members of the military announced on July 28 that they have named General Abdourahmane Tchiani as the country’s new leader, adding Niger to a growing list of military regimes in West Africa’s Sahel region.

What is the crisis?

A group of rebel soldiers in Niger have claimed to have successfully overthrown the elected government by taking the President captive. As per news reports, the soldiers cited the country's deteriorating security as the reason for their actions.

Supporters of the coup in Niger resorted to violent actions by attacking and setting fire to the ruling party's headquarters in the capital city of Niamey.

The Russia-Wagner group connection

According to a BBC news report, before the coup, President Bazoum had complained of "disinformation campaigns" by Wagner against his government - and there is little doubt that Wagner, which has exploited mineral resources in other African countries to fund its operations, would like to do the same in Niger.

As per reports, Niger's new leadership could move closer to Russia and if it does, it would follow in the footsteps of Burkina Faso and Mali, which have both pivoted towards Moscow since their own military coups.

Global reaction to the crisis

United States said it condemned efforts to detain or subvert the functioning of Niger’s democratically elected government, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, and urged the release of Bazoum.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said cooperation with Niger's government was contingent on its "continued commitment to democratic standards".

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a social media post said, "The EU condemns any attempt to destabilize democracy and threaten the stability of Niger."

France, the country's former colonial power, and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS called for Bazoum's immediate release and a return to constitutional order.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that constitutional order should be restored.

The United Nations Security Council strongly condemned "the efforts to unconstitutionally change the legitimate government" of Niger and called for the immediate and unconditional release Niger's President Mohammed Bazoum.

"The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of government in the region, increase in terrorist activities and the dire socio-economic situation," the statement read.

The latest

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended ties with Niger and has authorized use of force if president is not reinstated within a week.

With agency inputs