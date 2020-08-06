172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|massive-fire-breaks-out-at-market-in-ajman-uae-5652391.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Massive fire breaks out at market in Ajman, UAE

Parts of the market which had been closed for four months due to coronavirus precautions collapsed and were completely burned, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah al-Nuaimi said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Twitter/@nabeelotelli/via REUTERS )
(Image: Twitter/@nabeelotelli/via REUTERS )

A massive fire broke that out on August 5 evening at a market in Ajman, UAE, has been put out and is under control.

No injuries or deaths were reported and the blaze had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.

Parts of the market which had been closed for four months due to coronavirus precautions collapsed and were completely burned, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah al-Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

The site is being dampened down and an investigation will be launched, he said, as quoted by Reuters.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 07:59 am

tags #UAE #World News

