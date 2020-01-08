Magnitude 4.5 quake hits near Iran nuclear power plant: USGS

The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck 17 kilometres south-southeast of Borazjan city at 6:49 am (0319 GMT), the US Geological Survey said on its website.
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant near the country's Gulf coast, a US monitor said.
State news agency IRNA said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country's sole nuclear power plant.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 12:45 pm