you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Magnitude 4.5 quake hits near Iran nuclear power plant: USGS

The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck 17 kilometres south-southeast of Borazjan city at 6:49 am (0319 GMT), the US Geological Survey said on its website.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant near the country's Gulf coast, a US monitor said.

The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck 17 kilometres south-southeast of Borazjan city at 6:49 am (0319 GMT), the US Geological Survey said on its website.

State news agency IRNA said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country's sole nuclear power plant.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #earthquake #Iran #Nuclear Power Plant #World News

