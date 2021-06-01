MARKET NEWS

KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy Cloudera

The terms of the deal couldn't be learned, the report said, adding that the company has a market value of nearly $4 billion.

Reuters
June 01, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

Private-equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are nearing a deal to buy Cloudera Inc and take the software company private, the WSJ reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

