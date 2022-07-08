English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Joe Biden says US federal law 'fastest way' to restore abortion rights

    US President Joe Biden branded the conservative-majority Supreme Court as "out of control" after its landmark ruling last month that overturned the nationwide right to abortion, in force since 1973.

    AFP
    July 08, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST
    (Representative Image: AP)

    (Representative Image: AP)

    United States President Joe Biden on July 8 called for Congress to pass a federal law restoring abortion rights after the landmark Supreme Court ruling that overturned the nationwide right to the procedure.

    "The fastest way to restore (the Roe v Wade ruling of 1973) is to pass a national law codifying Roe, which I will sign immediately," said Biden, whose Democratic Party does not now have enough control over Congress to push such a bill through.

    He branded the conservative-majority Supreme Court as "out of control" after its landmark ruling last month that overturned the nationwide right to abortion, in force since 1973.

    "We cannot allow an out of control Supreme Court working in conjunction with extremist elements of the Republican Party to take away freedoms and our personal autonomy," he said.

    "The choice we face as a nation is between the mainstream and the extreme."

    Close

    The Supreme Court of the United States on June 24 ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe vs Wade.

    The US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
    AFP
    Tags: #abortion law #Joe Biden #United States Supreme Court #US abortion rights
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 10:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.