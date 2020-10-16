Joe Biden ahead of Trump in early ratings data for dueling town halls: Variety

Early data showed former Vice President Joe Biden led a TV ratings battle with President Donald Trump at their competing town hall events, Hollywood publication Variety reported on October 16, but the outcome could change in the final tally.

Biden pulled in more than 12 million viewers on Walt Disney Co's ABC on Thursday night, while Trump attracted roughly 10.4 million on Comcast Corp's NBC, Variety said. Updated figures, including the addition of viewership on Comcast-owned cable networks that simulcast the Trump event, were expected later on Friday.

The primetime town halls were scheduled after cancellation of a debate that had been set for the same time. Trump pulled out of the debate after it was changed to a virtual format.

During his event on ABC, Biden attacked Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. On NBC, Trump defended his response to the virus and his own personal conduct.

NBC was criticized for scheduling Trump opposite Biden after ABC had already set its event, forcing voters to choose which candidate to watch live.