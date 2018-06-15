App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 10:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japan OKs economic plan that allows more foreign workers

The number of foreign workers in Japan has nearly doubled over the past five years to 1.28 million last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japan's Cabinet has adopted an economic plan that would allow more foreign workers as the rapidly aging country seeks to make up for its declining workforce.

The plan, approved by the Cabinet today, relaxes visa requirements in sectors facing severe labor shortages such as nursing care, agriculture, construction and transport.

The workers would be allowed to stay in the country for only up to five years as visitors, not as immigrants.

The decision underscores Japan's need to fill its labor shortage, forcing it to put aside its reluctance to accept outsiders.

The number of foreign workers in Japan has nearly doubled over the past five years to 1.28 million last year.

The basic economic plan for 2018 needs parliamentary approval before it can take effect.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 10:55 pm

tags #Japan #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.