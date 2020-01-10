App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan failed to arrange fair trial for Carlos Ghosn: Lawyer

Francois Zimeray, French lawyer for Ghosn, said that it had been for Japan's prosecutors to prove Ghosn's guilt, not for Ghosn to prove his innocence.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer on Friday told Japan's government that the authorities had failed to arrange for a fair trial that respected universal rights.

Francois Zimeray, French lawyer for Ghosn, said that it had been for Japan's prosecutors to prove Ghosn's guilt, not for Ghosn to prove his innocence.

"It belongs to the prosecution to prove guilt and not to the accused person to prove its innocence," Zimeray said in a statement.

Close
Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori launched a rare and forceful public takedown of auto executive-turned-fugitive Ghosn after he blasted the country's legal system as allowing him "zero chance" of a fair trial as he sought to justify his escape to Beirut.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 04:07 pm

tags #Carlos Ghosn #Japan #Nissan #World News

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.