Japan failed to arrange fair trial for Carlos Ghosn: Lawyer

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer on Friday told Japan's government that the authorities had failed to arrange for a fair trial that respected universal rights.

Francois Zimeray, French lawyer for Ghosn, said that it had been for Japan's prosecutors to prove Ghosn's guilt, not for Ghosn to prove his innocence.

"It belongs to the prosecution to prove guilt and not to the accused person to prove its innocence," Zimeray said in a statement.