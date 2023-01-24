English
    Janet Yellen urges Zambia debt restructure after talks with China

    Janet Yellen added that Zambia's debt overhang was a drag on its whole economy and that China had been a barrier to resolving the southern African country's debt problem.

    Reuters
    January 24, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST
    Janet Yellen

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday during a visit to Zambia that it was critically important to restructure the country's debt, and she believes progress could be made after her frank talks with key creditor China last week.

    Yellen added that Zambia's debt overhang was a drag on its whole economy and that China had been a barrier to resolving the southern African country's debt problem.

    However, she said she was encouraged that progress could shortly become possible following her meeting with Chinese officials in Zurich last week.

    "I specifically raised the issue with Zambia (with Chinese officials) and asked for their cooperation in trying to reach a speedy resolution. And our talks were constructive," Yellen said.