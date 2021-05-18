MARKET NEWS

May 18, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: US President Joe Biden expresses support for ceasefire in call with Netanyahu

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: US President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire but stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to fighting

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: The conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants continues to escalate. In a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United States President Joe Biden reportedly expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to the eight days of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket
barrages. Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, launched the rocket attacks last week, in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site, in East Jerusalem. According to Israel’s defence forces, more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the conflict, around half of them intercepted by the ‘Iron Dome’ air defence systems. Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel itself dealt a strong blow to efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents to unseat the Israeli leader after a series of inconclusive elections, giving rise to expectations that Israelis will go to the polls for an unprecedented fifth time in just over two years.
  • May 18, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Sirens sounding in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said.

  • May 18, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Meanwhile, six shells were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel around midnight, but fell short of crossing the border, the Israeli military said, adding that it fired artillery at "the sources of the launches" in Lebanon.

    The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that it was intensifying patrols after it detected the firing of rockets from the area of Rashaya Al Foukhar, north of Kfar Choub in southern Lebanon.

    UNIFIL added on Twitter that the situation in the area was now calm and that its head of mission remained in contact with all parties to ensure stability.

    Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, trading rockets and air strikes, but the border has since been mostly quiet. (Input from Reuters)

  • May 18, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | United States President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, but stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to the eight days of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket barrages that have killed more than 200 people, most of them Palestinian.

    Biden's carefully worded statement, in a White House readout of his second known call to Netanyahu in three days as the attacks pounded on, came with the administration under pressure to respond more forcefully despite its determination to wrench the US foreign policy focus away from West Asia conflicts. (Input from The Associated Press)

  • May 18, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the latest round of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

