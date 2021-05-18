Israel-Palestine conflict | Israeli forces wound 5 Lebanon protesters near border: Report

Two Israeli soldiers walk around an artillery unit, at the Israel-Gaza border on May 16, 2021 (Image: AP Photo/Heidi Levine)

Five people protesting on the Lebanon-Israel border against air strikes in Gaza were wounded Tuesday by tear gas cannisters and smoke bombs fired by Israeli forces, Lebanese state media said.

"A number of demonstrators climbed a concrete border fence, raised Hezbollah flags and banners, and threw stones," the official National News Agency reported.

"Israeli forces fired tear gas and smoke bombs, leaving five people wounded."

A Lebanese demonstrator was killed by Israeli fire on Friday after he tried to cross the border fence into northern Israel.

Israel-Palestine conflict | Israel troops targeted by gunfire in West Bank as Palestinian shot dead

Several others have been wounded in similar incidents over the past week which came amid heightened tensions along the border.

On Monday, the Israeli army said it launched artillery fire towards Lebanon in response to rocket fire from the neighbouring country that failed to hit the Jewish state.

A Lebanese demonstrator was killed by Israeli fire on Friday after he tried to cross the border fence into northern Israel.

Several others have been wounded in similar incidents over the past week which came amid heightened tensions along the border.

On Monday, the Israeli army said it launched artillery fire towards Lebanon in response to rocket fire from the neighbouring country that failed to hit the Jewish state.

Last Thursday, three rockets were also fired from southern Lebanon near the Palestinian refugee camp of Rashidiyeh toward Israel. Israel's army said those rockets landed in the sea.

Hezbollah, Israel's arch nemesis, has yet to comment on either Thursday's or Monday's rocket attack but sources close to the powerful Iran-backed Shiite movement deny any link.