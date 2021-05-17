MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Live now
auto refresh
May 17, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Neutralised 15 kms of Hamas’ ‘terror tunnels’ overnight: Israeli military

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Explosions rocked Gaza City earlier today, in an air attack by Israeli forces that was heavier that what was seen yesterday

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: The conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants continues to escalate. Israeli fighter jets unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at multiple locations in Gaza City earlier today. This came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers would rage on. Hamas also pressed on, launching
rockets from civilian areas in Gaza toward civilian areas in Israel. Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, launched the rocket attacks last week, in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site, in East Jerusalem. According to Israel’s defence forces, more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the conflict, around half of them intercepted by the ‘Iron Dome’ air defence systems. Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel itself dealt a strong blow to efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents to unseat the Israeli leader after a series of inconclusive elections, giving rise to expectations that Israelis will go to the polls for an unprecedented fifth time in just over two years.
  • May 17, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai, United Arab Emirates as she promoted the country as a must-see destination for Muslim visitors.

    It might seem an odd proposition at an odd time given that major airlines have suspended flights to Israel amid the flare-up in violence and while the spread of coronavirus remains a threat.

    Read the full story here - A tough sell: In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism

  • May 17, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said on Twitter that the country’s fighter jets “neutralised 9.3 miles (nearly 15 kilometres) of the Hamas 'Metro' terror tunnel system overnight”.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 17, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Calls mount for Israel-Gaza ceasefire, greater US efforts

    The United Nations Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers convened emergency weekend meetings to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest single attacks in nearly a week of Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes.

    Representatives of Muslim nations met yesterday to demand Israel halt attacks that are killing Palestinian civilians in the crowded Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan called on “the international community to take urgent action to immediately stop military operations.” (Input from The Associated Press)

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | A video showing a 10-year-old Gaza girl weeping in front of a building reduced to rubble, and asking "Why do we deserve this?" has drawn the attention of scores of netizens.

    The clip gives an insight into the brutality of the Israel-Palestine conflict and shows how children are among the worst-affected due to the violent flare-up.

    Read | 'Why do we deserve this? They just hate us': Video of 10-year-old Gaza girl shows brutality of Israel-Palestine conflict

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | The largely liberal, secular beachside city of Tel Aviv has a reputation for being a hedonistic bubble. But during the past week, the city has been targeted by at least 160 rockets fired out of the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza, about 40 miles to the south.

    The bombardment of Tel Aviv has been a devastating turn of events for a bustling metropolis that brands itself as Israel’s non-stop party city on the Mediterranean coast and the financial hub of the country.

    Over the weekend, incoming alerts and rocket salvos sent crowds of beachgoers running for cover and closed down many of the city’s famed restaurants and bars.

    Read the full story here: Tel Aviv, Israel’s bustling financial hub, shaken as rockets rain down

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 17, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Jordan's king says diplomacy under way to halt Israel's military campaign

    Jordan's King Abdullah said yesterday that his kingdom was involved in intensive diplomacy to halt what he characterised as an Israeli military escalation in the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence in years.

    The monarch, whose ruling family has custodianship of Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem, did not elaborate on the diplomacy, which was communicated via a news flash on state media.

    Jordanian government officials told Reuters the pro-Western kingdom is leading a diplomatic campaign with the US and its European allies to put pressure on Israel to end its air and artillery barrage on Gaza. (Input from Reuters)

  • May 17, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | US President Joe Biden has said his administration is working with all parties towards achieving a sustained calm.

    "We also believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and enjoy equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy," Biden said in a pre-taped video aired at an event marking the Muslim Eid holiday yesterday. (Input from Reuters)

  • May 17, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Misinformation has flourished on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and other social media about the violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

    Read: Lies on social media inflame Israeli-Palestinian conflict

  • May 17, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | The 'Iron Dome' is a ground-to-air, short-range air defence system that neutralises enemy rockets and missiles.

    The concept was born after the 2006 Israel-Lebanon War when Israel faced thousands of rockets fired by Hezbollah. The missile defence system took years to develop and was tested in combat for the first time in April 2011.

    The system has been mainly deployed to intercept short-range missiles and rockets coming in from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

    Watch this video to know more

  • May 17, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “Had an important conversation today with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan (Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud) about the need to calm tensions in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. We agreed we must continue our ongoing outreach to halt the current violence and lamentable loss of life from the crisis.”

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 17, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | On US network CBS' ‘Face the Nation’ programme, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu defended another Israeli air strike a day earlier that destroyed a 12-storey building where the Associated Press and the Al Jazeera TV network had offices.

    Netanyahu said the structure also housed the militant group's intelligence office and was thus a legitimate target. He said Israel had passed information about the building to US authorities. A US intelligence official did not respond to a request for comment by the Reuters. (Input from Reuters)

  • May 17, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Israeli warplanes unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City on early May 17, hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled the fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers would rage on.

    Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes in an attack that was heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a series of air raids 24 hours earlier in which 42 Palestinians were killed — the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence between Israel and the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza. The earlier Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings.

    Read more here: Israel stages new round of heavy airstrikes on Gaza City

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.