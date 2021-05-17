Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Neutralised 15 kms of Hamas’ ‘terror tunnels’ overnight: Israeli military

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai, United Arab Emirates as she promoted the country as a must-see destination for Muslim visitors.
It might seem an odd proposition at an odd time given that major airlines have suspended flights to Israel amid the flare-up in violence and while the spread of coronavirus remains a threat.
