In Pics | Israel-Palestine conflict: Fear, grief grip Gaza anew amid familiar glare

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

An Israeli firefighter walks next to cars hit by a missile fired from Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Mourners react in a hospital over the body of a man who died following an explosion in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Mohammed Ali)

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Nidal Safadi, who was killed in clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Urif, near Nablus. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border. (AP Photo/Yonatan Sindel)

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

An Israeli airstrike hits the high-rise building housing The Associated Press' offices in Gaza City. The airstrike came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Israeli police officers fire stun grenades toward Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A Jewish driver, center, scuffles with Palestinians after he was attacked by Palestinian protesters near Jerusalem's Old City. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

An Israeli firefighter extinguishes a burning bus after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, at the central Israeli town of Holon, near Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Avshalom Sassoni)

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Palestinians attend the funeral of two women and eight children of the Abu Hatab family in Gaza City, who were killed after an Israeli air strike. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Friends and relatives of Israeli soldier Omer Tabib, 21, mourn during his funeral at the cemetery in the northern Israeli town of Elyakim. The Israeli army confirmed that Tabib was killed in an anti-tank missile attack near the Gaza Strip, the first Israeli military death in the current fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

A Palestinian relative mourns over the bodies of four brothers from the Tanani family who were found under the rubble of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their neighborhoods in the outskirts of Gaza City. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Members of Sror family inspect the damage of their apartment after being hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip overnight, in Petah Tikva, central Israel. . (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Palestinians carry the body of a child found in the rubble of a house belonging to the Tanani family, that was destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Israeli police officers clash with Palestinian protesters near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Members of Sror family inspect the damage of their apartment after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip overnight in Petah Tikva, central Israel. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

An Israeli police officer protects a Jewish driver who was attacked by Palestinian protesters near Jerusalem's Old City. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Jacob Simona stands by his burning car during clashes with Israeli Arabs and police in the Israeli mixed city of Lod, Israel. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)

An Israeli man inspects the damage to a house that was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Palestinians walk along a destroyed road following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)