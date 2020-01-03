App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Iran supreme leader vows 'severe revenge' for Qasem Soleimani killing

"Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years," Khamenei said on his Farsi-language Twitter account in reference to Soleimani, also declaring three days of mourning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" after the United States killed the commander of the Islamic republic's Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.

"Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years," Khamenei said on his Farsi-language Twitter account in reference to Soleimani, also declaring three days of mourning.

"With him gone, God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped, but severe revenge awaits the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood and other martyrs' in last night's incident."

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Ayatollah Ali Khamenei #Iran #Qasem Soleimani #World News

