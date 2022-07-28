English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorldInternational Results

    Nissan Q1 net profit hit by China lockdown, chip shortages

    The Japanese auto giant, which in May reported a positive full-year net profit for the first time in three years, said it logged a net profit of 47.1 billion yen ($347 million), down 58.9 percent on-year.

    AFP
    July 28, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Nissan said on Thursday that net profit sank nearly 60 percent in the three months to June as pressures including a lockdown in Shanghai and chip shortages weighed on business.

    The Japanese auto giant, which in May reported a positive full-year net profit for the first time in three years, said it logged a net profit of 47.1 billion yen ($347 million), down 58.9 percent on-year.

    "During the first quarter, the extremely challenging business environment put pressure on earnings," Nissan said in a statement.

    "Production was constrained by the Shanghai lockdown caused by spread of the new coronavirus, and semiconductor supply shortages, while external factors such as soaring raw material prices and logistics costs also intensified their impact."

    "The pandemic understandably remains a priority challenge," chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta told reporters.

    Close

    "At the same time, we experienced tailwinds with favourable foreign exchange rates," he added, referring to the yen's recent slump against the dollar, which helps inflate overseas profits for Japanese firms.

    Despite the challenges, the firm left its full-year forecast unchanged, projecting a net profit of 150 billion yen.

    That would be a 30.4 percent slump, however, from the previous year's 215.5 billion yen.
    AFP
    Tags: #China lockdown #International Results #net profit #Nissan
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 01:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.