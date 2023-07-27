English
    Inflation slowing but expected to be 'too high for too long': ECB

    The ECB said in a statement that it expects "that inflation will drop further over the remainder of the year but will stay above target for an extended period".

    July 27, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
    ECB's ninth straight increase today took the closely-watched deposit rate to 3.75 percent

    Eurozone inflation is slowing but is still expected to be "too high for too long", the European Central Bank said Thursday as it raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time.

    AFP
    Jul 27, 2023

