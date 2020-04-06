In pics: Coronavirus fails to stop this Silicon Valley factory

The managers at Green Circuits — a small Silicon Valley electronics factory — thought they would have to close when the San Francisco Bay Area directed non-essential businesses to shut almost three weeks ago.
A masked worker moves a cart at Green Circuits as the company, an essential business, adapts to operating during the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Jose, California, U.S., April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. (REUTERS)
A worker's body temperature is being checked with an infrared thermometer before the start of a work shift at Green Circuits as the company, an essential business, adapts to operate while the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in San Jose, California, U.S., April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. (REUTERS)
A bleach dispenser and a spray bottle are seen on a workbench inside Green Circuits as the company, an essential business, adapts to operating during the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Jose, California, U.S., April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. (REUTERS)
A worker disinfects machinery with a bleach mixture at the start of a shift at Green Circuits as the company, an essential business, adapts to operating during the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Jose, California, U.S., April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. (REUTERS)
Workers disinfect machinery at the start of their shift at Green Circuits as the company, an essential business, adapts to operating during the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Jose, California, U.S., April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. (REUTERS)
First Published on Apr 6, 2020 10:00 am