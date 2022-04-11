English
    Imran Khan supporters stage protests across Pakistan against his ouster as PM

    Protest rallies were organised in cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang and Quetta, with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.

    April 11, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

    Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out rallies in several cities of Pakistan on Sunday to protest the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.

    Earlier in the day, ousted prime minister Khan tweeted that today marked the beginning of a "freedom struggle" against what he said was a "foreign conspiracy of regime change" in Pakistan.

    In an attempt to galvanise his supporters, he said "it is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy."

    Despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's hectic efforts to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan, the joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voted against him after a day of high drama.

    Khan, 69, became the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

    PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had also called on the people to stage protests after Isha prayers while speaking to the media in Islamabad earlier in the day.

    He said that Khan not leading a massive movement would amount to a "betrayal with the country's politics and Constitution".



    first published: Apr 11, 2022 07:35 am
