Henry Kissinger predicts a turning point in Russia-Ukraine war due to China's intervention

Former US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger believes that the Russia-Ukraine war is reaching a turning point. He anticipates negotiations to take place by the end of this year, due to recent efforts made by China, reported Newsweek.

Despite several rounds of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in the early months of the conflict, neither side has shown a willingness to return to the negotiating table.

In an apparent attempt to revive talks between Kyiv and Moscow, Beijing released a 12-point position paper on the one-year anniversary of the invasion. This document, featuring a Chinese proposal, calls for an immediate ceasefire and suggests that Russian troops should remain in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Additionally, it proposes an end to any sanctions imposed on Russia without the approval of the United Nations Security Council, where Russia holds veto power.

Citing an interview with CBS News' Ted Koppel, aired on May 7, the report mentioned that Kissinger expressed confidence that China's involvement would alter the course of the ongoing war. He said, "Now that China has entered the negotiation, it will come to a head, I think, by the end of the year. We will be talking about negotiating processes and even actual negotiations."

Kissinger also indicated that both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin would be willing to speak with him if he were to contact them. When asked if he would meet with Putin in Moscow if asked to do so by a president, Kissinger mentioned he would be inclined to do it as an adviser rather than an active participant, as per the report.

Despite the release of the 12-point peace plan, Xi has faced criticism from the international community for not speaking out more about Putin's invasion. Chinese officials have consistently maintained a stance of neutrality, emphasising their desire for peace.

However, Chinese and Russian officials have openly acknowledged the tight connections between their nations, and Xi visited Putin in Moscow in March. Putin said in a piece he wrote for China's People Daily prior to Xi's visit that relations between China and Russia were "without limitations or taboos."

"China is not interested in Ukraine winning the war and returning all its occupied territories. Victory for Ukraine would mean China's victory for democracy and the defeat of its strategic partner without limits. China will do everything to prevent it from happening," Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, told Newsweek after Xi's visit to Moscow.

In April, Xi engaged in a one-hour phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Amid the current rise of reasonable thinking and voices from all sides, we should seize the opportunity to build up favourable conditions for a political settlement of the crisis," Xi told Zelensky, the report said citing an official summary from China.

Zelensky took to Twitter to say that he and Xi "had a long and meaningful conversation."

He added that "this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations."