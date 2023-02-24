Germany will support Ukraine "as strongly and as long as necessary": Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany will support Ukraine "as strongly and as long as necessary", Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the country by Russia.

"What impresses us all very much - that is the determination and courage of the Ukrainians, how they defend their freedom," Scholz said in a video message marking the anniversary.

"Germany supports them in this - as strongly and as long as necessary," he said, adding that German aid to Ukraine, for financial and humanitarian support as well as weapons, had totalled more than 14 billion euros ($14.83 billion) so far.

The German government will do everything possible "to ensure that there is no escalation of the war between Russia and NATO", the chancellor said.