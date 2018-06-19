App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Game over? WHO classifies video game addiction as a mental health disorder

This decision from WHO was criticised by gamers around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

UN's World Health Organisation has listed video game addiction as a mental health disorder. In WHO's latest disease classification manual, the addiction has been listed as a health disorder.

The gaming disorder will be considered as a separate condition and the organisation has warned countries to identify the mental illness among its citizens.

Dr. Shekhar Saxena, director of WHO's mental health department said that based on concrete scientific evidence, WHO has accepted the proposed idea that video gaming disorder should be listed as a new mental problem.

related news

Dr. Joan Harvey, a spokeswoman for British Psychological Society was quoted in a report by Global News saying that only a minority of gamers will be affected by this disorder, and warned that this announcement from WHO might cause unnecessary concern among parents.

She also said, “People need to understand this doesn’t mean every child who spends hours in their room playing games is an addict, otherwise medics are going to be flooded with requests for help.”

Dr. Henrietta Bowden-Jones, a spokeswoman for behavioural addictions at Britain’s Royal College of Psychiatrists said in the report that: “We come across parents who are distraught, not only because they’re seeing their child drop out of school, but because they’re seeing an entire family structure fall apart.”

This decision from WHO was criticised by gamers around the world. For gamers, gaming is a daily routine and helps them de-stress, solve problems, and resolve complicated mental activities as well.

There are some young gamers who even look at video games as a perfect career option and even drop out of conventional education at an early age without completing their school level studies.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 01:09 pm

tags #gaming #Trending News #WHO #World Health Organisation

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.