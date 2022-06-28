English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Four big US banks raise dividends after stress tests

    The U.S. FederalReserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders.

    Reuters
    June 28, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST
    Morgan Stanley headquarters (Image: Bloomberg)

    Morgan Stanley headquarters (Image: Bloomberg)


    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S. banks cleared their annual stress test exerciselast week.

    The U.S. FederalReserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders.

    The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.


    However, JPMorgan & Chase and Citigroup kept their payout flat, as a challenging economic environment may require more capital. Citi will likely give an update on its capital plans at its upcoming earnings on July 15, a source familiar with the situation said.


    This year's dividend hikes were more subdued than in 2021, a bumper year for big bank capital payouts, after lenders amassed piles of excess cash during the pandemic to cover loan losses that never materialized. Morgan Stanley, for instance, doubled its dividend in June 2021.


    Under the annual stress test exercise established following the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the Fed assesses how banks' balance sheets would fare against a hypothetical severe economic downturn. The results dictate how much capital banks need to be healthy and how much they can return to shareholders.

    Close

    Related stories


    Goldman Sachs said on Monday it would hike its dividend by 25%, to $2.50 per share, and Morgan Stanley said it plans an increase to 77.5 cents per share and a share buyback program of $20 billion. Bank of America raised its dividend by 5% to 22 cents per share and Wells Fargo said it expects to hike its dividend to 30 cents from 25 cents a share.


    Shares in Morgan Stanley jumped 3.5% after hours, while Goldman rose 1.4%.


    JPMorgan maintained its dividend at $1.00 a share, citing "higher future capital requirements." Citi also said it would be able to keep it flat at 51 cents "in a range of stress scenarios."

    The test sets each bank's "stress capital buffer," an extra capital cushion on top of the regulatory minimum. The size is determined by each bank's hypothetical losses under the test.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Bank of America #Dividends #Goldman Sachs #Morgan Stanley #US banks #Wells Fargo #World News
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 06:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.