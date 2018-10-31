App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ford, Baidu to start self-driving road tests in China

The project will start testing on designated roads in Beijing by the end of this year, and possibly other Chinese cities, the two companies said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ford Motor Co and Baidu Inc launched a two-year project on Wednesday to test self-driving vehicles on Chinese roads, amid a global race by carmakers and internet firms to develop autonomous vehicle technology.

The project will start testing on designated roads in Beijing by the end of this year, and possibly other Chinese cities, the two companies said in a statement.

The vehicles will be capable of operating autonomously in certain conditions by the time the project finishes the development and testing process, they said.

By the end of the test period, the project will reach so-called level 4 technology for autonomous vehicles, or autonomous driving but not in all conditions. It is the second-highest tier after level 5, which describes vehicles that should be capable of navigating roads without any driver input.

Ford and Baidu, China's top search engine operator that is also taking a lead role in self-driving tech in the country, said in June they would develop connected services, artificial intelligence and digital marketing in China.

The U.S. carmaker, which is grappling with slowing China sales, is a founding member of the Apollo Committee, an advisory group for Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving open platform.

China's capital city gave German auto maker Daimler AG the green light to test self-driving cars on roads in July, making it the first international car maker to be granted such a license in Beijing.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 02:56 pm

tags #Baidu Inc #China #Ford Motor Co #self driving #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.