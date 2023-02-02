English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Fed up, BoE up, stocks up, ECB up next

    Despite the ongoing harmony of hikes, traders were holding on to the view that after one of the most rapid run of rate rises in history the heavyweights in the central banking ring were probably running out of punches.

    Reuters
    February 02, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

    Higher stock markets showed the bulls were still in charge on Thursday as the Bank of England followed the U.S. Federal Reserve in hiking interest rates, with the European Central Bank expected to do the same shortly.

    Despite the ongoing harmony of hikes, traders were holding on to the view that after one of the most rapid run of rate rises in history the heavyweights in the central banking ring were probably running out of punches.

    Fed chair Jerome Powell's message that a "disinflationary" process was taking hold had kept both European shares and Wall Street pointing higher [.N], and the dollar near a 10-month low.

    After Wednesday's 25 basis point Fed hike, the BoE's policymakers had raised Britain's by 50 basis points with a thumping 7-2 majority. The ECB was expected to do the same at 1315 GMT.