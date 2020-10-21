172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|explosion-in-gulshan-i-iqbal-area-of-pakistans-karachi-reports-5992011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explosion in Gulshan-i-Iqbal area of Pakistan’s Karachi: Reports

At least three people died and 15 others were injured, according to local media reports. The nature of the blast in Karachi was not immediately clear.

Moneycontrol News

An explosion was heard in a building in Gulshan-i-Iqbal area of Karachi, Pakistan on October 21, according to Dawn.

The nature of the blast was not immediately clear. Emergency service personnel were at the site. At least three people died and 15 others were injured, according to local media reports.

The blast was suspected to have happened on the second floor of the building. Eyewitness accounts suggest the windows of nearby buildings and some vehicles were damaged.

Close

Chief Minister of Sindh province, Murad Ali Shah, took note of the incident and directed the Karachi's commissioner to submit a detailed report.

On October 20, five people were injured after a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near Sheerin Jinnah Colony in Karachi.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #Karachi #Pakistan #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.