Explosion in Gulshan-i-Iqbal area of Pakistan’s Karachi: Reports

An explosion was heard in a building in Gulshan-i-Iqbal area of Karachi, Pakistan on October 21, according to Dawn.

The nature of the blast was not immediately clear. Emergency service personnel were at the site. At least three people died and 15 others were injured, according to local media reports.

The blast was suspected to have happened on the second floor of the building. Eyewitness accounts suggest the windows of nearby buildings and some vehicles were damaged.

Chief Minister of Sindh province, Murad Ali Shah, took note of the incident and directed the Karachi's commissioner to submit a detailed report.

On October 20, five people were injured after a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near Sheerin Jinnah Colony in Karachi.