Explained | What is COVID-19 vaccine passport, is it mandatory and other things to know

With countries learning lessons from multiple COVID-19 waves, the idea of a vaccine passport is getting more acceptance. Many countries may make it mandatory to carry a COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy.

With a universal COVID-19 vaccine passport in place, countries may be less reluctant to open up international travel and may even allow fully vaccinated people to skip quarantine.

Here's an explainer on COVID-19 vaccine passport:

What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport?

A vaccine passport is a document that shows whether a person is vaccinated against COVID-19. The pass can be stored in digital formats, like a phone app, or physical, such as a small paper card.

There is no universal format yet so the vaccine passports of different countries will look different.

Is vaccine passport mandatory?

No, the passport is currently not mandatory in all countries. However, proof of COVID-19 vaccination may be mandatory in parts of the world for travel and other purposes.

Europe and the US states like California and New York have created official digital credentials that let you verify your COVID-19 immunisation record and convert it into a scannable QR code you can pull up on your cellphone.

Most places that require vaccination proof also accept simpler options, such as the paper card noting the dates of your shots from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the US, showing a photo of that card on your phone will usually suffice.

Denmark, Greece, France, Italy, some Canadian provinces and the US cities of New Orleans, New York and San Francisco are among the places that have vaccination requirements to get into places like indoor restaurants or theatres.

Enforcement varies and many places also accept a recent negative test for the virus, a partial vaccination or proof that you previously recovered from the disease.

Countries using vaccine passport

Last month, France made the vaccine passport mandatory to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, museums and other places. The system requires everyone to prove that they have been either vaccinated or recently tested negative for Covid-19, or have recovered from the illness in the last six months.

The vaccine pass has, however, been criticised as invasive and restricting freedom of movement. Protestors in some quarters hold street demonstrations every Saturday where opponents denounce the president for turning France into a "dictatorship".

In August this year, Italy also introduced a health pass. As of August 6, 2021, the government required individuals to present the “Green Pass” – Italy’s extension of the European Union Digital COVID Certificate – to attend large events, dine indoors, access gyms and more.

The Green Pass is essentially a “vaccine passport”: a document, either digital or printed, that confirms its holder has tested negative for the virus in the last 48 hours, been fully vaccinated or recovered from a case of COVID-19.

The UK Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi recently said coronavirus vaccine passports will be introduced at major venues later this month to ensure the British economy "remains open".

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also recently mooted the proposal of introducing COVID-19 vaccine passports for nightclubs and high-risk venues like music festivals, amid a sharp rise in cases of the virus.

"We do consider that a limited use of vaccine certification could help to contain the spread of the virus as we head into autumn and winter," Sturgeon said.

Denmark, the first country to introduce a COVID-19 pass six months ago, abolished the requirement in most public places on September 1. The pass is no longer required in cafes, bars, restaurants, gyms and hair salons in Denmark.

It is, however, still needed at major indoor public events and in nightclubs. Travellers entering Denmark must still present either a vaccine passport or a negative PCR test.

Two southern Nigerian states are planning to introduce COVID-19 vaccine passes for access to public places and gatherings.

Southern Nigeria Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki gave residents up to the second week of September to get a vaccine or risk being barred from some places, including banks, receptions, churches and mosques.

Another state in southern Nigeria, Ondo, has also given residents two weeks to take the shots. "Evidence of vaccination will be the condition to access public places, churches, mosques," information commissioner Donald Ojogo told local media.

Rio de Janeiro announced in August that it will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter public spaces, including movie theatres, stadiums and iconic tourist spots like the Christ the Redeemer statue and Sugarloaf Mountain.

Starting September 1, Brazil's tourist capital will require a "health pass" for a range of places also including museums, gyms, theatres and conference centres, Mayor Eduardo Paes told a news conference.

Restaurants, bars and shopping centres however will not impose the requirement.

Foreign visitors will be allowed to present an international health pass, he said.