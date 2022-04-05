English
    Elon Musk posts poll for edit button on Twitter, CEO asks to vote carefully

    "Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in the tweet

    Reuters
    April 05, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
    Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Tesla Inc. will be added to the S&P 500 Index in one shot on Dec. 21, a move that will ripple through the entire market as money managers adjust their portfolios to make room for shares of the $538 billion company. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll on Monday, asking users if they wanted an edit button.

    The poll comes after Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier in the day, worth nearly $3 billion, that made him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder..

    Replying to Musk's poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted https://twitter.com/paraga/status/1511152454418644995 that the consequences of the poll will be important. "Please vote carefully," he said.

    On April 1, Twitter had tweeted a message on its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited "edit" feature. When asked if the tweet was a joke, the company had then said, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter #World News
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 06:50 am
