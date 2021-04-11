English
Electrical problem strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility

State TV quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear program, announcing the incident.

Associated Press
April 11, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST
Satellite image shows Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility in Isfahan, Iran, October 21, 2020. (Image: ©2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

Iran's Natanz nuclear site suffered an incident on April 11 involving its electrical distribution grid, state TV reported.

Kamalvandi said there were no injuries nor pollution cause by the incident.

The word state television used in its report attributed to Kamalvandi in Farsi can be used for both "accident" and "incident." It didn't immediately clarify.

Natanz suffered a mysterious explosion in July that authorities later described as sabotage.

Israel, Iran's regional archenemy, has been suspected of carrying out an attack there, as well as launching other assaults, as world powers negotiate with Tehran over its tattered nuclear deal.
