App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Eiffel Tower's terrace reopens for post-pandemic partying

"Its terrace, which sits 57 meters (187 feet) above ground, has a bar, can accommodate 300-350 people during DJ sets that will be every Thursday and Friday evening until August 28," said Patrick Branco Ruivo, managing director of the Eiffel Tower.

Reuters

Visitors to the Eiffel Tower can once more enjoy a drink and even dance on its summer terrace, which opened this week to stunning views of Paris under a warm, blue sky.

The tower shut in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, its longest period out of action since World War Two, but re-opened to the public on June 25.

"Its terrace, which sits 57 meters (187 feet) above ground, has a bar, can accommodate 300-350 people during DJ sets that will be every Thursday and Friday evening until August 28," said Patrick Branco Ruivo, managing director of the Eiffel Tower.

Close

While all visitors to the Eiffel Tower are required to wear face masks and keep safe distance, few people at the opening event on July 9 wore them.

"It's really nice, it's hot so it's the moment to party in the open air," said French student Mia Lahrich.

"I feel good and people are cool. I feel like I forgot the coronavirus," she said.

The Eiffel Tower usually gets about 7 million visitors a year, 75% of which foreign tourists. But with foreign travel yet to recover from restrictions put in place to slow the pandemic, most of the visitors in the near future are expected to be from France.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #Eiffel Tower #Paris #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.