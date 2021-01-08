MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Donald Trump's education and transport secretaries resign over Capitol Hill violence

DeVos, whose resignation comes into effect on Friday, said the insurrection on Capitol Hill was an "inflection point" for her, while Chao said she was deeply troubled by the violence. Chao's resignation will come into effect on Monday.

PTI
January 08, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

Two of the US Cabinet members -- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transport Secretary Elaine Chao -- have resigned over the storming of the Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters.

DeVos, whose resignation comes into effect on Friday, said the insurrection on Capitol Hill was an "inflection point" for her, while Chao said she was deeply troubled by the violence. Chao's resignation will come into effect on Monday.

In her resignation letter to President Trump on Thursday, DeVos said, We should be highlighting and celebrating your administration's many accomplishments on behalf of the American people. Instead we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the US Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people's business."

"That behaviour was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me," she said, adding that impressionable children are watching all this, and they are learning from us.

Earlier in the day, Transport Secretary Chao also announced her resignation.

Close

Related stories

In an email to her staffers on Thursday afternoon, Chao said, "Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed. As I'm sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside."

DeVos and Chao join a growing exodus of officials in the final days of the Trump administration

A day earlier a number of senior White House staffers resigned over the Capitol Hill violence. They include US Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and White House social secretary Rickie Niceta.

Mick Mulvaney, the US special envoy for Northern Ireland and the former acting White House chief of staff, also resigned. I can't stay here. Not after yesterday, he told the CBS news.

Among others who submitted their resignations on Thursday were Tyler Goodspeed, the acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisors; and John Costello, deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and security at the Commerce Department.
PTI
TAGS: #World News
first published: Jan 8, 2021 09:03 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.