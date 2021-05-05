Donald Trump's 'communications' platform goes live ahead of Facebook's verdict

Former US president Donald Trump launches communications platform after ban from social media

Former US President, Donald Trump, on Tuesday, launched a new ‘communications' platform. The news comes months after his ban from most social media apps and on the eve of Facebooks decision on the ban.

The new website, donaldjtrump.com/desk appears to be a twitter like website where the former president can voice his opinions directly to the public.

The website is trademarked under DTTM Operations LLC and features a welcome video and series of short ‘tweets’ for lack of a better term. Supporters can contribute to a ‘Save America’ campaign and sign up to receive notifications for new posts. These posts can also be shared to Twitter and Facebook.

Speaking to The Verge, a twitter spokesperson said that the posts will allowed on the micro-blogging website, with certain caveats of course. “Generally, sharing content from the website reference is permitted as long as the material does not otherwise the Twitter Rules,” he said.

Trump was banned from most social media websites including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat after the storming of Capitol Hill on January 6, this year.

Facebook’s independent oversight board is expected to announce Trump’s return to the platform today, but no matter the outcome, there is bound to be backlash from the people.