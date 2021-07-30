MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Democrats forcing vaccinated Americans to wear mask over Indian study: Republican leader

Every time the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) releases a new guidance, not only does it contradict the information they've already released but it punishes Americans who have already done everything they were asked to do, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

PTI
July 30, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

The ruling Democrats are forcing the vaccinated Americans to wear masks because of a study in India on a vaccine that has not even been approved in the US, according to a top Republican leader.

Every time the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) releases a new guidance, not only does it contradict the information they've already released but it punishes Americans who have already done everything they were asked to do, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

“Think about what the CDC did just this week, they forced vaccinated Americans to wear a mask because of a study in India about a vaccine that's not even in America that has not been peer reviewed,” he said.

The CDC has become a political arm of the administration. It wants to control every element of Americans’ life, he said.

Americans were told to get vaccinated so that they would not have to wear a mask, McCarthy said, adding that the CDC is now asking even vaccinated people to wear masks.

Close

Related stories

“The study the political CDC won't even put out the study from India but they base this -- and in their guidelines they say only in hotspots who are 85 per cent vaccinated. If you are vaccinated and you get the variant there is .003 per cent, you'd go to the hospital. There's a greater chance you got hit by lightning. But some reason Pelosi thinks a storm is coming.

“Are they using this new report because school districts are soon to open back up? We believe in science, and we want a speaker that will take the time to understand the science instead of just calling people names,” he said.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the opposition leader and described him as “a moron”.

“We have a president in the White House and Democrats in Congress that are completely oblivious to the frustration the American people are feeling at this moment. Their message to the American worker is actually you will have to deal with higher costs for a while because we want to spend trillions more of your money,” McCarthy added.

He alleged that the guidance by the CDC is based on a report in India that has not been reported yet.

The Republican leader, however, did not specify the report.
PTI
Tags: #Americans #Current Affairs #Democrats #India #Mask #World News
first published: Jul 30, 2021 08:55 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.