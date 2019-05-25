App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyril Ramaphosa takes oath as South Africa's president

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Cyril Ramaphosa, the head of the African National Congress, was sworn in for a five-year term as South Africa's president on on May 25 after being elected unopposed by Parliament following the sixth general elections this month.

Ramaphosa, 66, swore allegiance to the Constitution in the presence of thousands of dignitaries and citizens at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the capital, Pretoria - after being voted unopposed in a process overseen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as the country's leader in the National Assembly this week.

Several heads of state, former heads of state and heads of international and regional organisation attended the swearing in ceremony. It is the first time that a President's inauguration was open to the public and not just invited guests.

The ANC, facing factionalism and public outcries about inaction against senior officials accused of corruption, won the May 8 general election but its share of the vote fell.

related news

The ANC secured 57.5 per cent of the parliamentary vote, while the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), also saw its vote share fall.

The ANC's seats in the 400-member parliament fell to 230 from 249. The main opposition DA also saw its number of seats fall to 84 from 89, while the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters gained 19 seats to 44.

The South Africa Constitution requires voters to choose a party, which then selects members to go to the National Assembly, where they choose the President.

It was the sixth general elections since anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela was elected the first democratic president of the country.

Ramaphosa first took office last year after former president Jacob Zuma resigned amid corruption scandals.

After taking the oath of office, Ramaphosa said, "Today, we reaffirm our determination to work with our sisters and brothers across the continent to realise the African Union's vision of Agenda 2063. To build the Africa that we all Africans want."

He called for an efficient, capable and ethical state, a state that is free from corruption, for companies that generate social value and propel human development, for elected officials and public servants who faithfully serve no other cause than that of the public.

He called for building a "truly non-racial society, one that belongs to all South Africans, and in which all South Africans belong."

"Africa is poised once again to rise, to assume its place among the free and equal nations of the world. We must use that innovative talent that originated in Africa to embrace and use the fourth Industrial Revolution to develop Africa and create jobs for the youth and empower the women of our continent," he said.

Ramaphosa, a former trade union leader, played an instrumental role in negotiations which led to a transition of power from the white minority apartheid government that ruled the country for decades.

He was a successful businessman before re-entering the political arena.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce his new Cabinet on Sunday, with great expectations that it will not include a number of long-serving ministers in the previous Cabinet who are facing serious allegations of corruption.

Two of those ministers -- Nomvula Mokonyane and Malusi Gigaba -- decided to withdraw from being named as Members of Parliament by the African National Congress (ANC) shortly before all members were sworn in before voting for the President.

Ahead of the election, Ramaphosa apologised to South Africans for the political turmoil. He also vowed to continue the fight against graft that has hurt the country's economy.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #cyril ramaphosa #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and hi ...

Saaransh: Anupam Kher takes us back to the times when he portrayed the ...

Anil Kapoor catches up with Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle i ...

Pope: Abortion is Never OK, Equates it to 'Hiring a Hitman'

I Wanted to Quit as CM Before Elections But TMC Asked Me to Continue, ...

MBOSE HSLC 12th Result 2019: Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 12 Arts ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Collingwood to Take Field For Engl ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Vijay Shankar's Scan Report Shows No Fracture

US Ambassador Raises Concerns During Rare Tibet Visit

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Thomas Tuchel Extends Deal to 2021

Snapchat Reportedly Planning to Allow Users to Add Licensed Music to P ...

Dothraki Leader Qhono from GoT is a Proud Malayali, Says Show Allowed ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Election Commission submits list of elected candidates to President; p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

World media lauds Narendra Modi on historic win, but sceptics warn of ...

Pakistan's Shaheen II test an attempt to project strength, but fails t ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Narendra Modi's conundrum on Pakistan policy: Hasty response to peace ...

French Open 2019, men's singles preview: Rafael Nadal favourite to win ...

Narendra Modi govt returned to power on delivery of social infra proje ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Hour of Lynching: New documentary looks at lives shattered in the ...

Huawei's future smartphones and laptops can not support an SD or micro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.