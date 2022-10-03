English
    Credit Suisse shares fall around 10% in early trading

    Credit Suisse has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo last week.

    Reuters
    October 03, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    A sign above the entrance to a Credit Suisse Group AG bank branch in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, July 25, 2022. Credit Suisse report 2Q earnings on July 27. Photographer: Jose Cendon/Bloomberg

    Shares in beleaguered Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) fell around 10% in early trading, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on Oct. 27.

    Credit Suisse executives spent the weekend reassuring large clients, counterparties and investors about its liquidity and capital position, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

    A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

    Executives made the calls after spreads Credit Suisse credit default swaps (CDS), which offer protection against a company defaulting, rose sharply on Friday in an indication of investor concerns.

    Credit Suisse shares have fallen by more than half this year.
    Reuters
